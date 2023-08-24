The Ulladulla Dockers have had a less-than-ideal preparation for its vital South Coast AFL Division Two finals match.
The Dockers go into Saturday's qualifying final against the Wollongong Bulldogs at the Nowra Showground after not being able to play for a few weeks.
Dockers' stalwart John Dyball, who has been coaching the side with Dave Kwasha this season, said the lack of match time, which includes two forfeits in a row, was not an ideal way to prepare for a qualifying final.
However, he said the Dockers would be putting the disappointment of not getting much game time behind them.
"We are raring to go," he said about how keen the team was to play on Saturday.
Players carry injuries have at least been given more time to recover and the team will be at full strength.
The Dockers have 28 players ready to play in the qualifying final which they have to cut to a 22-man squad.
"It's going to mean we have to make some difficult decisions," coach Dyball.
He expects a tough match from the Bulldogs.
"They thumped us the first time we played and then the next time we had a good win over them," he said to suggest the closeness of the two teams.
The Dockers finished the home and away part of the competition on top of the ladder with 52 points and only lost one match.
The Bulldogs were second on the ladder with 40 points and lost four matches this season.
Dyball said his team trained well on Tuesday and expects another good hit out tonight [Thursday].
He has full confidence in that his players will get the job done.
However, he will be doing something he has not done all season if things are not going to plan on Saturday.
"I might have to raise my voice for the first time this season. I have not needed to raise my voice this year," he said.
The interest in playing senior footy for the Dockers is high and 42 players have come through the club's books this season, compared to around 14 last season.
Dyball said the mantra of "one more premiership for the old boys" was driving the team on.
"The oldest player we have would be about 42-years-of-age and we also have a lot of younger players coming through which is good," he said
The match kicks off at 11am followed by the elimination final between the Bay and Basin Bombers and the Bomaderry Tigers at 12.50pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.