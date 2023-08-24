The Lions Preloved Bookshop's 10-birthday celebration event is not too far away and people can still get involved with the fun.
The bookshop is celebrating its 10th anniversary in September and the volunteers have a few fun events planned to mark the occasion.
A competition where people need to guess how many books have been sold in the past 10 years is one of the events.
"Entering the competition is free to the public and anyone can come in and have a guess on how books we have sold in 10 years," volunteer Margaret Reeves said.
The bookshop is closely associated with the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club which is celebrating its 60th anniversary next month.
Mrs Reeves, as the bookshop's treasurer, says she is up to date with the sales and knows how many books have been sold.
Lots of prizes have been donated - so come into the Bellbrook Arcade, Ulladulla bookshop Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 12pm to have a guess and buy a book at the same time.
It's a one winner take all competition.
A celebration, and announcement of the winner, will be held in the bookshop from Friday, September 1 to Saturday, September 2.
The bookshop was set up to fund the Jindelara Cottage project
Money from the book sales helped construct a purpose built disability respite cottage to meet the urgent needs of the Milton-Ulladulla community.
Mrs Reeves said they would like to properly thank the people who donated it.
The book's future is still unclear and it could be given to the Milton Ulladulla RSL-Sub Branch or the Australian War Memorial.
In 2013 the members of Ulladulla Milton Lions Club were contemplating ways to raise funds that would not be significantly affected by the weather.
Lions Gerry Halliday and Jan Wayland suggested a book shop.
After some lengthy discussions by the Lions membership, eight or 10 of the executive members arranged to visit the Sussex Inlet bookshop to investigate the viability of a similar venture here in Ulladulla.
Their reconnaissance completed, their report to the Club suggested that, especially with the larger population of Ulladulla, a preloved bookshop would do well and soon the hunt was on for suitable premises.
After negotiations for a couple of other venues fell through, the current premises in Bellbrook Arcade were negotiated and finalised.
Most of the furniture was donated, the book stands all came from a video store nearby that was closing down and over a period of about three months donated books came flooding in (a lot from Sussex Inlet) were sorted into their various categories and worked into the layout of the shop.
During this process Greg Best was very helpful and supportive and it was suggested that the members who would be involved with the shop should form their own club.
Well a worn path never runs smooth and eventually a branch club was suggested and investigated as it would be autonomous but still under the umbrella of the main club. And so it was that our little bookshop and the Lions Pre Loved Bookshop Branch Club was formed.
There were various suggestions as to where all the money raised should go, with our bookshop members discussing all the options suggested at great length.
Eventually The Jindelara Foundation was chosen to be the sole beneficiary which meant that all the funds raised would stay in the community and benefit those living with significant disabilities, and their families and carers.
The only exceptions to that rule have been $1000 to the Mayberry/Stavlos families to help gift two cuddle cats to the Bowral and St. George Hospitals. $5000 to the Drought Appeal and $6404 (one month's trade) towards the Ronald McDonald House being built at Nowra to support all the children needing treatment from our area.
In our first year of trading the bookshop raised $50,000 and that amount has climbed every year since then.
Volunteers take great pride in Jindelara Cottage and the progress being made at present for independent living.
This project is something that was desperately needed in our community and with the help from the bookshop and the support we get from the community, and with the help of our many regular visitors travelling between Victoria and Newcastle who drop off boxes of books every trip through, the Lions Pre Loved Bookshop will continue to grow and support the Ulladulla Milton Community with pride.
