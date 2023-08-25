The community is invited to have their say on the proposed traffic light installation at the Princes Highway and South Street intersection in Ulladulla.
Transport for NSW will host community information sessions between 9am and 2pm on tomorrow [Saturday August 26] at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, and Wednesday August 30 at Ulladulla Plaza Courtyard.
Feedback received will be considered prior to confirmation of the traffic lights and work starting.
For more information, go to www.transport.nsw.gov.au/south-street-ulladulla.
Transport for NSW Acting Regional Director South Brendon James said there are several ways the community can provide feedback, with consultation open until Monday September 4.
"We have heard the concerns of the local community about how unsafe the intersection is for both pedestrians and vehicles, including risk-taking turns by motorists, limited visibility, and hazardous pedestrian pathways," Mr James said.
The online survey can be found at https://www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/south-street-princes-highway-ulladulla.
"In response to these concerns, Transport for NSW proposes to install traffic lights as they provide the safest solution for the community into the future," the Acting Regional Director said.
Mr James said the proposed traffic changes aim to reduce risk-taking behaviour of motorists and make it safer for pedestrians to move from one side of the highway to the other, supporting the increasing foot traffic being experienced on South Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.