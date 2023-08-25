An increased risk of bushfire is expected in parts of NSW according to a seasonal outlook report.
However, the Shoalhaven/South Coast are not classed as risk areas.
The National Council for Fire and Emergency services [also known as AFAC] just released its yearly seasonal outlook which outlines the at-risk regions.
Due to high fuel loads and the forecast of warmer and drier conditions, large areas of central and northern NSW are expected to see increased risk of fire this spring.
The report explained why the Shoalhaven and other parts of the South Coast were not named as a risk regions.
"In areas affected by the 2019-20 fires, fuels continue to recover in response to ideal growing conditions over the last three wet La Nia years," the report said.
" However, high severity fire during 2019-20 fires has altered the way this regrowth is structured. Some parts of the forest [for example shrubs] are regrowing quicker, other parts are accumulating slower [surface and canopy fuels].
"Overall fuel loads are close to what is expected and regrowth in these areas is being monitored closely."
The report mirrors what Shoalhaven Rural Fire Service [RFS] District Manager, Superintendent Matthew Reeves, said to Australian Community Media about the upcoming bushfire season a few weeks ago.
He said the risk was nowhere at the same levels as we saw in 2019/20 during the Black Summer bushfire crisis.
The RFS does not want people to panic about the upcoming season - the group wants residents to prepare.
"Don't do nothing to prepare but don't think 'Oh my God we are staring down the barrel of another 2019/20'," Supt. Reeves said.
"The risk is there somewhere in the middle and there is going to be a heighten or a different level of risk for people in some areas than in other areas."
Meanwhile, the Seasonal Outlook was developed by AFAC, the Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the NSW Rural Fire Service, ACT Emergency Services Agency, ACT Parks and Conservation Service, Country Fire Authority, Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action Victoria, Tasmania Fire Service, SA Country Fire Service, Department of Fire and Emergency Services and Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions WA, and Bushfires NT.
The report goes onto explain why Shoalhaven and South Coast is set for a "normal bushfire" season
"In the southwest, higher than average soil moisture and low rates of curing have led to the forecast of a normal spring bushfire outlook," the report said.
"Warmer conditions and spring growth could see this situation change quickly.
"Where weather and resource opportunities permit, hazard reduction burning will be undertaken to reduce the potential for future fires to impact on communities."
The report details some climate influences.
"Australia's climate influences have shifted significantly since last spring, with above average temperatures and below average rainfall expected for almost the entire country for the coming season," the report said.
"Many regions have also seen increased fuel growth due to above average rainfall throughout recent La Nia years, which is contributing to increased risk of bushfire across locations in Australia during the spring 2023.
"Increased risk of fire is expected for regions in Queensland, NSW Victoria, SA and NT. Communities in these regions are urged to prepare for bushfires and monitor local conditions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.