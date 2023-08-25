Ulladulla Marine Rescue Unit Commander John Samulski is on a mission to recruit new radio operators to the service.
"We've got a priority to try and bolster our team of volunteer radio operators who are critical to the safety of boaters out on the water in the area surrounding Ulladulla," he said.
Mr Samulski said Marine Rescue radio operators are the connection point between the water and the shore.
"They're (radio operators) the first point of contact with people on vessels that are in harm's way and they initiate the response to get our boat crews in and any wider response that's required," the Ulladulla Unit Commander said.
Read More:
Mr Samulski said volunteers are provided with full training and on average become qualified in approximately six months.
"People can start from zero knowledge and we will get them right through to be competent operators," he said.
Volunteers at Marine Rescue Ulladulla have attended to 20 emergency incidents in 2023 and have kept watch over almost 1,200 boaters who have logged on with Marine Rescue NSW in the area.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer-based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
To find out more reach out to the Ulladulla unit's Membership Officer Membership at ulladulla@marinerescuensw.com.au or call 0438 481 825.
More information is available at https://www.marinerescuensw.com.au/become-a-volunteer/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.