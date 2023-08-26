Police have found an Ulladulla man, who had been missing since Saturday evening.
About 6.45pm Saturday, Andrew Thomas was reported missing and local police began the search.
READ MORE:
Mr Thomas' family and police had held concerns for his welfare, as his disappearance was out of character.
Geo-targeted messaging and a public appeal got the word out, and overnight, police located him - still in Ulladulla.
Police would like to thank the community for their assistance.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.