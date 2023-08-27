Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club members enjoyed their recent monthly luncheon meeting at the Dunn Lewis Centre.
It was again a smaller gathering due to travels, health challenges and other commitments.
Nevertheless, attending members appreciated the opportunity to catch up and share stories and laughs.
The Club's Program Officers Wendy and Kerrie, during the meeting, reported that the soup and slice gathering held in early August was a successful fundraising event.
They reported that on a winter day, nothing better than sitting down inside a warm house with like-minded friends and chatting over tasty soups.
The funds raised is to support the students on the Learning for Life program run by the Smith Family.
Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club currently sponsors three Learning for Life students.
The club's next outing could be a movie and lunch together, watch this space.
The guest speaker was Diana Mitchell from Community Transport Aid Ulladulla and Milton District Inc (CTA).
Currently serving as CTA secretary, Diana has volunteered for CTA for 32 years as a driver and coordinator
From a humble start of operating in a garage on the highway with one car in 1983, CTA has expanded its capacity of owning seven cars, 105 active volunteer drivers and 13 coordinators! 14 hours a day (6am - 8pm) seven days a week.
CTA drivers pick up their clients, and take them to their medical or health related appointments with reasonable/minimum charge.
CTA is a charitable service and is not funded by governments. CTA is gradually replacing their cars with electric cars.
Many VIEW Club members, over the years, have travelled with CTA and are impressed with their service.
The club's guest speaker next month is Realene Steele from Service NSW.
Any women wishing to know more about the Club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 4454 4785.
