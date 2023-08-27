Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club's monthly meetings

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club members enjoyed their recent monthly luncheon meeting at the Dunn Lewis Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.