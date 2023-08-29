IT was a day of discovery, followed by a day of Book Week fun for the students and staff at St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish Primary School, Milton
Recently, the St Marys students took part in a day of "STEM discovery".
Mrs Reid and the staff led the students through many scientific challenges including coding, a drone obstacle course, chemical reactions, and creating wonderful flying machines including helicopters and bottle rockets.
Then there is the always popular Book Week event and dress-up parade.
The school's Book Week parade was held last week and there were lots of fantastic costumes to see.
Children's Book Council of Australia's Book Week theme this year is "read, grow, inspire".
