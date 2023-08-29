Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish Primary School's recent activities

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was a day of discovery, followed by a day of Book Week fun for the students and staff at St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish Primary School, Milton

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.