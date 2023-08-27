LOOKS like we have an ace tennis player rising up the ranks in the form of Annie Malagan.
Annie recently won three under 12s tournaments, at Moruya, Picton and Goulburn, in a row which impressed the NSW selectors.
"I have been playing quite well," she said about her recent successes.
The 12-year-old Ulladulla Public School student will now be representing the NSW Public School Sports Association in Brisbane, Queensland at the national titles in October.
The Milton Ulladulla Districts Tennis Association member is happy to make the NSW team.
"I was really excited and it's a great opportunity for me and my tennis," she said about her NSW selection.
Annie will be working hard to prepare for her NSW debut.
"I think the strength of my game is returning serves," she said.
"I need to improve on my own serving," she added when asked about an area of her game she would like to improve upon.
The win in Goulburn was her most pleasing performance.
"I thought I was going to lose that match because I was playing a girl who is quite good - I had lost to her once before," Annie said.
It was a four-set match and Annie won four-love.
Annie said she does get nervous when she makes "a silly mistake" and when this happens she takes a deep breath and plays on.
The year six student first started playing tennis when she was seven-years-of-age.
"I enjoy meeting people," she said about what she liked the most about tennis.
She also likes it when a crowd is watching her play.
It's still early days, but Annie is not ruling out making tennis her career.
Annie was quick to nominate her favourite player.
"Serena [Williams]," she said within a second of being asked.
Annie admires Serena's never-give-up attitude.
She likes being coached by Kevin Murphy.
Coach Murphy is happy with the way Annie is progressing.
"Annie strives to be good - there is no question about that which make her easy to coach," he said
"However she still needs to be disciplined and work hard."
Coach Murphy said Annie enjoyed taking on the senior players in local matches.
"It's the knowledge and experience that they [the senior players] can pass onto a 12-year-old that is important," he said.
He enjoys coaching Annie and thinks she will do well for NSW.
"I think she will get some results in her favour," he said.
"Her technique is very solid, her hitting/ball skills are also quite solid - and I rate her highly."
