Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Keven Marshall's Marine Rescue Ulladulla life membership award

By Damian McGill
Updated August 29 2023 - 7:27am, first published August 28 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keven Marshall's Marine Rescue Ulladulla life membership award.
Keven Marshall's Marine Rescue Ulladulla life membership award.

The phone calls he got about attending an upcoming Marine Rescue Ulladulla meeting raised Keven Marshall's suspicions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.