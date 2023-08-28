The phone calls he got about attending an upcoming Marine Rescue Ulladulla meeting raised Keven Marshall's suspicions.
However, being awarded Life Membership of Marine Rescue Ulladulla took him by surprise.
"I never knew about it until the day I got it - no hints were given out anywhere," he said about the award.
Keven was waiting for his national medal clasp to arrive and he thought that was the reason why Ulladulla Unit Commander John Samulski twice called him about their upcoming meeting.
"The commander called me at home and said 'are you coming to the meeting on Thursday? I said 'I will be there' he said 'good' and that was the end of that conversation," Keven said.
"A couple of minutes later the phone rang again and it was John. This time he said 'is Joy [Keven's wife and a volunteer as well] coming with you?"Joy said she would be going. I thought 'what is going on here'?"
He was happy to receive the award.
"It's an honour to receive such an award," he said.
The award is "for his huge contribution to the organisation spanning almost three decades".
"I am one of the first serving members to get such an award for Ulladulla," he proudly said.
Keven is quick to credit others marine rescue volunteers for their contributions.
"I always say with these things - you don't do these things because of the things you just do. A lot of other people put the work in as well. It's a team effort," he said.
Keven has been a marine rescue volunteer in Ulladulla for 25-years.
His customs patrol boat working experience meant joining a marine-based volunteer organisation was a natural fit when his career finished.
"I have enjoyed it," he said to sum up his 25-years with the group.
"I am still enjoying it."
The marine rescue life member likes being able to help people.
"Fortunately, all my rescues have been successful. You feel like you have really achieved something for the day," he said about being involved with a successful sea rescue.
Rescuing lone sailors is something that particularly gives him satisfaction.
He recalls one incident "many years ago now" off Burrill Rocks, in particular, when a lone yachtsman got into trouble off the rocks and was having heart problems.
"It was in the middle of the night and there was a howling storm," Keven said.
Keven and the crew went out and found the yachtsman and he was not in a good condition.
The team got him and his vessel safely back to Ulladulla.
"He survived," Keven said about the rescue and the yachtsman.
The marine rescue stalwart said people are always grateful for the help they get from the volunteers.
"We get many letters of thanks - a lot from kids who have been out with their dad or something and it's nice to get them [an appreciation of thanks]," he said.
Keven was a skipper for a large part of the marine rescue role and now has other roles.
He is on the board of directors and the unit's watch officer and does radio work.
"I don't get out to any rescues these days and yes I do miss it," the 80-year-old said.
Keven, about two years ago, gave up going out on rescues by choice.
Along the way, he was deputy unit commander for 10-years and training officer for a number of years.Keven is happy with the way the Ulladulla unit is going.
He said Marine Rescue Ulladulla was always looking for more volunteers.
"If you have an interest in civic duty and are available to assist are the main reasons why I suggest people should join. You also get self-satisfaction from what you are doing," he said.
To find out more about becoming a marine rescue volunteer, reach out to the Ulladulla unit's Membership Officer Membership at ulladulla@marinerescuensw.com.au or call 0438 481 825.
More information is available at https://www.marinerescuensw.com.au/become-a-volunteer/
Keven will keep on going for as long as possible.
