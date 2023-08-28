THE Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association's season ended on a high note recently.
The recent grand final day for the association's NetSetGO and junior Saturday competition was a great way to end the season.
The committee has done a wonderful job in making sure the program has run smoothly and efficiently this season.
Over the season, the association has seen skill development from the players which was showcased in the games.
The association congratulates all our special award winners.
Thanks go to all the coaches, helpers and umpires for making it an enjoyable season that will see these kids coming back for more.
Even though the winter season has come to an end, there is still plenty of netball coming up.
The association has a junior summer fun competition coming up and school holiday clinics for all ages.
Even though the winter season has come to an end, there is still plenty of netball coming up.
The group hopes to see everyone back on the courts for our summer fun competitions.
Meanwhile, the Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association was one of the lucky winners of the $8000 Woolworths NetSetGO Pick Fresh Play Fresh netball grants.
With this grant the club will be able to purchase equipment, put towards some coaching clinics and much more.
The Woolworths NetSetGO program is for players between five to 10 years.
With a focus on learning netty basics, to help kids gain confidence, get active and make friends in an inclusive and safe environment.
Once again head over to the group's Facebook and Instagram pages, to keep posted on what's coming up for this age group around the courts.
We have school holiday clinics just around the corner.
