Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Legacy Week in the Milton and Ulladulla area

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legacy Week in the Milton and Ulladulla area. Picture supplied
Legacy Week in the Milton and Ulladulla area. Picture supplied

People in the Milton and Ulladulla area are asked to buy a badge this Legacy week and support local families of veterans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.