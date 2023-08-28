People in the Milton and Ulladulla area are asked to buy a badge this Legacy week and support local families of veterans.
Legacy is calling upon the local community to buy a badge this Legacy Week which goes from now to Saturday September 2.
Legacy, in the Milton-Ulladulla area, currently looks after 68 veterans' families providing services like home-care visits, day trips, education support and holiday camps for Legacy Youth.
Legacy merchandise, including badges, pens and Legacy bears will be available during Legacy Week, at Ulladulla's Rowans Arcade, Woolworths shopping complex, Bunnings, and both Mollymook and Milton shops.
Legacy, for 100 years, has kept the promise to thousands of veterans' families - helping provide financial and social support during times of hardship and grief.
Over recent years, COVID-19 and lockdowns have created difficulties for Legacy Week volunteers to fundraise in the community.
Legacy, in the local area is hoping that face-to-face fundraising this year will help increase donations to provide support and services to Veterans' families.
To find out other ways to purchase merchandise, make a donation or find out more about Legacy and how you can help, visit www.legacy.com.au, call Batemans Bay Legacy Group [which incorporates Milton-Ulladulla] on 4472 8617 or email batemansbaygroup@legacybatemansbay.com.au
Nationally, Legacy cares for 43,000 beneficiaries including 1300 children and 1100 people with a disability.
