Skyla Rayner, a former Ulladulla High student, and her partner Wes Fry are hoping to travel to France for the Stand Up Paddle World Titles world titles.
They both have been selected to represent Australia in France at the end of September this year, but they need to raise some money to fund their trip.
Skyla, a 24-year-old Sussex Inlet resident, got a start in the world titles after winning the Australian champion last year.
Both Skyla and Wes are looking for generous help and support to help fund the trip so they can attend the world titles.
They would appreciate any support, by purchasing a ticket or two in a raffle to help with travel expenses, that people can supply
Skyla and Wes would like to thank everyone for their support.
They would also like to thank all the generous people and companies who have donated prizes to help with their dreams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.