Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla calls for new Blessing of the Fleet Festival committee

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 29 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla calls for new Blessing of the Fleet Festival committee
Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla calls for new Blessing of the Fleet Festival committee

The Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla is calling for expressions of interest from the community to keep the annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival going.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.