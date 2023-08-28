The Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla is calling for expressions of interest from the community to keep the annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival going.
"The 2023 chair and committee have stepped down from their roles, so there is a need to fill their very big shoes to ensure that the 2024 festival happens," the Rotary Club said in a statement.
"Do you love the festival, and want to ensure its ongoing success? Then please step up to help organise it.
"The new committee will have complete freedom to make the festival whatever they want it to be.
While past committee members have stepped down, they are all keen to assist the new committee with advice, contacts and anything else that will help them along the way.
Please contact Bernard Jones at bfjones5@gmail.com to express your interest so an initial meeting of interested parties can be arranged.
"For it to continue, there needs to be a strong organising committee to bring together all the aspects necessary to hold the event," the club's statement said
"This includes fundraising, organising the market stalls, entertainment, liaising with council and government authorities and many other things.
"After that, it's up to you."
