Shoalhaven residents are strongly represented in a new alliance of community groups fighting inappropriate development.
The likes of Manyana Matters Environmental Association, Callala Matters and others recently joined residents from communities right along the NSW coast who descended on NSW Parliament House to demand urgent action to protect sensitive coastal habitat from destruction.
They came together to form a powerful state-wide alliance, Coastal Residents United [CRU] "to fight and protect ecologically significant coastal bushland and villages from dozens of inappropriate developments".
The recent event was hosted by Greens Members of Parliament Cate Faehrmann and Sue Higginson.
State Member for South Coast Liza Butler and State Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland also expressed their support at the event.
"Zombie development applications which were approved decades ago, avoiding the environmental, cultural and other impact assessments that are required today," are CRU's major concern.
"Large pockets of endangered bushland containing beautiful old hollow-bearing trees - so important as habitat for endangered species - are at risk of being destroyed just to build high-end housing estates in villages like Manyana where more than 50 percent of existing properties can already sit vacant most of the year," the group said in a statement.
According to CRU, If these proposed developments are allowed to go ahead in NSW, many will remove bushland that is home to countless threatened species like koalas, greater gliders, swift parrots and yellow-bellied gliders - species that have nowhere else to go after losing their habitat to the Black Summer fires.
"Everyone in NSW loves and values our wonderful coastline, with its pristine beaches, green bushland and iconic villages," Peter Winkler of Manyana Matters said.
"As coastal communities, we are taking our fight to Parliament House and demanding action.
"When we all stand together, we're much stronger."
Cat Holloway from Callala Matters says there is no bouncing back from "this concrete cash grab".
"Once these jewels in the NSW crown are stolen, they are gone for good," Cat said.
"The people of the Shoalhaven have not forgotten the horrifying loss of 80 percent of our forests and millions of animals incinerated in the Black Summer bushfires.
"In Callala and neighbouring areas such as Manyana and Culburra, surviving oases of forest fauna and flora have even greater significance now."
Cat says there's palpable rage in many coastal communities.
"The time has come to put the same energy into nurturing the potential of our ecosystems to grow as we put into developing our built environment for profit," Cat said.
"If we use intelligence, not greed, we can have houses and habitats for all."
Some of the community groups fighting inappropriate development include:
