It has been another busy week for Milton Follies as they juggle not one, not two, but three ambitious projects.
An experienced production team, on a Monday and Thursday, is leading a huge cast through rehearsals for their November production of Oliver!
Sunday afternoons have a handpicked group of performers workshopping short plays penned by Milton Follies' own playwrights.
On the October Long Weekend, these actors will be travelling to Goulburn to compete in the "One Act Wonder" Goulburn Regional Art Festival.
The group is also marking its 21 anniversary this year.
With four short plays in the works, Milton Follies is excited to showcase our talents to the region.
Finally, this Friday night [September 1] sees an exciting collaborative event with The Milton Ulladulla Entertainers.
Grab your dancing shoes and come boogie with them as they host a DJ playing only musical theatre smash hits.
For all details, go to the Milton Follies website at www.miltonfollies.org or drop them a line at miltonfollies@gmail.com
