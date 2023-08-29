Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's 60th-anniversary celebrations

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club is marking its 60th-anniversary this year. Picture supplied
The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club is marking its 60th-anniversary this year. Picture supplied

You just know the upcoming Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's 60th-anniversary event is sure to be a great success, given all they have achieved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.