You just know the upcoming Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's 60th-anniversary event is sure to be a great success, given all they have achieved.
The club's list of successes over the past 60 years is long and impressive - its aim has always been to help the community.
The group's anniversary event will be held on Saturday, September 9 at the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club.
Current club president and member of the 60th anniversary organising committee member, Geoffrey Farrow, says the upcoming event is a community celebration.
He said the occasion was a way for the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club to thank all its supporters.
"The focus for this event is to celebrate community. It is only through the support of local people, businesses and community groups that Lions have been able to achieve so much over the past 60 years," he said.
"We definitely couldn't have done it without support and so we view this as a fantastic opportunity to say a huge thank you.
"We want to show how those funds that have been raised over the years have supported many varied community projects and other organisations within this wonderful community."
Mr Farrow has been a member of the club for four years and this is his first term as president.
"It [being president] was not something I was looking for but I am finding it both rewarding and invigorating," he said.
He enjoys being a member of the club.
"I get incredible satisfaction volunteering knowing that every cent raised goes back to the community," he said.
"We have heaps of fun and the club is filled with lovely, amazing people and we have a lot of laughs at our dinner meetings."
He also sees the 60th-anniversary event as a way to celebrate the efforts of other community volunteers.
"It [the 60th-anniversary event] is also designed to be a recognition for all the incredible people from all of the local community groups who have put in countless volunteer hours over the years, ensuring that locals and visitors alike are kept safe and well and are able to enjoy the beauty the area has to offer," he said.
"We are very lucky to be looked after by so many dedicated volunteer organisations."
