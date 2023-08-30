Joycelyn Bowles never planned to return to Eugowra but is now glad she did.
The last time she drove into Eugowra was just after last year's devastating floods and the trip was part of her Red Cross Team Leader Emergency Services Milton/Ulladulla role.
The first time Mrs Bowles drove into the village in Central Western NSW she recalled seeing numerous mashed-together houses that had been washed off their footings.
The recent opportunity to go back to Eugowra came about when Mrs Bowles was in Dubbo for family reasons and a return trip to the flood area was put on the agenda. Her husband Dennis went to Eugowra with her.
"I did not know what was going to do there," Mrs Bowles said.
"It [Eugowra] was different from the last time - it was much calmer."
She said Eugowra was still in recovery mode.
"The smallgoods shop was open but only half its previous size - they are trying to get back in full," she said.
"The pub is still not open and there are demountable buildings in the town now where people can live."
She said it was encouraging to see that the two schools had reopened.
"The childcare centre has not reopened which is not so encouraging," she said.
Getting to see and talk to the people was the highlight of the trip.
The late Diane Smith was one of the flood victims and Mrs Bowles caught up with members of her family.
Mrs Bowles met and spoke to Diane Smith's brother Dan Townsend who owns the corner shop.
They had a chat and Dan invited Mrs Bowles to sign the wall of remembrance.
Mrs and Mr Bowles were asked if they would like to see Elaine and Wally Townsend - Diane Smith's parents.
They humbly accepted the invitation.
"They [Elaine and Wally Townsend] are just beautiful people and they invited us into their home," Mrs Bowles said.
"Mrs Townsend said 'I had six children and now I have five - I am very lucky'."
Mrs Bowles feels Mrs Townsend, though saddened by loss, felt "lucky" because things could have been much worse.
Red Cross Team Leader also went to the showground where the flood recovery base was previously set up.
"There were only about six caravans there and people have either left or been accommodated elsewhere," she said.
She added the Red Cross now operated an outreach service.
Mrs Bowles also spent time in Northern NSW when floods devastated areas like Lismore.
The Red Cross Team Leader reflected on her role.
"Often you feel you are helpless and you just want to help people," she said.
"The payment then comes from the smiles you see on people's faces - it's a wonderful thank-you."
