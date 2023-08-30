MILTON Ulladulla Rugby League junior, Jack Murchie, will be heading overseas next season.
Murchie recently signed a three-year deal, from 2024, to play for the Huddersfield Giants, an English professional rugby league club from West Yorkshire.
The strong running forward had had one season remaining on his contract with the Parramatta Eels in the NRL.
However, the Eels agreed to release him and the club's General Manager of Football, Mark O'Neill, said they wished Murchie all the best for his future.
Murchie spoke to www.giantsr about securing a move to the Giants in 2024.
"I'm really looking forward to joining the club in 2024, and being able to experience playing in the Betfred Super League. I have been watching the team and I'm a fan of the style of footy they've been playing under Ian Watson," Merchie said.
"I have spoken to Ian numerous times and I am sure that this is the right move for me, he's a great coach and one that I'm excited to play under and grow my game in Super League.
"The current group seems like a great set of lads, and I'm really looking forward to coming over and meeting them all and enjoying my Rugby with them."
Murchie burst onto the NRL scene with Canberra Raiders before moving to the New Zealand Warriors in 2020 and made 37 appearances in two years at the club.
The Milton/Ulladulla junior is now ready to swap Australia for Huddersfield as he signs a three-year deal at the Giants, commencing in 2024 subject to visa clearance.
Head Coach Ian Watson spoke to www.giantsr about Murchie's signing.
"We were looking for someone who could play in that middle, or wider position. "If you look at some of his performances throughout his NRL career, he's been outstanding throughout that," Watson said
"We're looking forward to getting him in and seeing how he fits in with our squad. Hopefully, he comes across and can be a part of a successful period in Huddersfield's history."
