Milton Ulladulla Rugby League junior, Jack Murchie's move to Huddersfield Giants

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 9:00am
Jack Murchie. Photo Parramatta Eels
MILTON Ulladulla Rugby League junior, Jack Murchie, will be heading overseas next season.

