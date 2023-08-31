A Milton Showground-based community-driven not-for-profit organisation is in line to win a grant.
Growing Together is small-scale, local food production in the form of market gardens, which provides community outreach through volunteering, educational events and workshops.
The group is in the running to win an INIKA Organic's People with Purpose grant that acknowledges unsung community heroes who are doing incredible work in animal welfare, sustainability and environmental spaces.
Growing Together is Kiran Charles' vision to bring a new way of producing food to the local community.
Kiran wants to break down barriers that prevent people from having access to locally-grown nutritious food.
He and the Growing Together volunteers hope people will now vote for them so they get the $10,000 that is on offer.
Go to www.inikaorganic.com/pages/people-with-purpose to vote for Growing Together and voting is now open.
Voting closes on September 6 and the winner will be announced on September 18.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/GrowingTogetherSouthCoast to find out more about the group.
Meanwhile, INIKA Organic is an award-winning brand known for its range of 100 percent natural and organic skincare and makeup.
INIKA Organic was founded in 2006.
