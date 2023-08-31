Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Showground-based Growing Together in line to win INIKA Organic's People with Purpose grant

By Staff Reporters
August 31 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Showground-based Growing Together in line to win INIKA Organic's People with Purpose grant. Picture supplied
Milton Showground-based Growing Together in line to win INIKA Organic's People with Purpose grant. Picture supplied

A Milton Showground-based community-driven not-for-profit organisation is in line to win a grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.