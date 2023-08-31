Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

School-based training highlighted after National Skills Weeks

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not many Year 11 students can add the job 'pet stylist' to their resumes, but that's the case for Mollymook's Paige Barbaric, who started working part-time for The Pet Stylist in Ulladulla while completing a Certificate II in Animal Care through TAFE Digital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.