The Lions Preloved Bookshop's 10-birthday celebration event is not too far away and people can still get involved with the fun. The bookshop is celebrating its 10th anniversary in September and the volunteers have a few fun events planned to mark the occasion. A celebration, and announcement of the winner, will be held in the bookshop from Friday, September 1 to Saturday, September 2. Lots of prizes have been donated - so come into the Bellbrook Arcade, Ulladulla bookshop Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 12pm to have a guess and buy a book at the same time.