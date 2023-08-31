THE hint of summer in the air means one thing - it's time to get out of winter hibernation and get out and have some fun.
This weekend there are some great things to do in the Milton/Ulladulla area and wider Shoalhaven.
There are also a few good ways to spend Fathers Day - so check them out.
This will be a pre-fathers day market and will have some beautiful gifts for dad. This market has a wide range of quality collectibles, handmade crafts, vintage, retro, garden art and a great range of plants. The Milton/Lions Club barbeque will be in operation, along with great coffee and yummy pastries, donuts and breads. Market starts at 9am
Come and cheer on the Ulladulla Dockers, who are facing a must-win South Coast AFL men's division match this Sunday. The Dockers to keep their grand final hopes alive need to beat the Bay and Basin Bombers this Saturday [September 2] at the Ulladulla Sports Park. The match kicks off at 12pm. Last weekend the Dockers suffered a disappointing 13.3.81 to 6.7.43 loss to the Wollongong Bulldogs. The Bombers, on the other hand, recorded a 10-6.66 to 2.4.16 victory over the Bomaderry Tigers.
The Lions Preloved Bookshop's 10-birthday celebration event is not too far away and people can still get involved with the fun. The bookshop is celebrating its 10th anniversary in September and the volunteers have a few fun events planned to mark the occasion. A celebration, and announcement of the winner, will be held in the bookshop from Friday, September 1 to Saturday, September 2. Lots of prizes have been donated - so come into the Bellbrook Arcade, Ulladulla bookshop Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 12pm to have a guess and buy a book at the same time.
Volunteers from Ulladulla Soup Kitchen will be running a Fathers Day barbeque at Bunnings on Sunday, September 3. The barbecue will go from 9am to 4pm. The group's last barbeque fundraiser was a great success and they hope this one will be the same. Soup kitchen volunteers Thursdays at the Catholic Church Hall [corner of St Vincent and Green Streets] serve free meals from 5pm - 6.30pm
Not quite sure what to get dad for Father's Day? Treat him to a day out at Willinga Park in Bawley Point on Sunday, September 3 from 11am. The Bunker Cafe will be serving up local beers and mouth-watering burgers and local musician Met Fa'oa will be performing. RSVP to the free event at willingapark.com.au.
Take the opportunity to go behind the scenes and tour Bundanon's multi-award-winning built environment. The buildings have been described as "heightening" the already picturesque surroundings in which it inhabits. Both buildings received the prestigious Sulman Medal for Public Architecture. The free tour kicks off at 11am and runs until 12:30pm on Saturday, September 2.
The Shoalhaven Orchid Society's Spring Show will be held at the Bomaderry Community Centre on Saturday, September 2 from 9am to 4pm. This show will feature a magnificent display of orchids grown by local hobbyists, a large portion of which will be for sale. There are also a number of great raffle prizes to be won.
Enjoy a guided walk at the botanic gardens on Sunday, September 3 from 11am. Picture via Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens Stroll into spring with the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden's latest guided walk on Sunday, September 3 at 11am. Make the most of the gardens' facilities, including the Mossy on Gardens cafe, picnic areas and multiple walking tracks amongst the native bushland. For more information, call the gardens on 4471 2544.
