Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club members, at their recent monthly meeting, found out more about the Cancer Council.
Cancer Council representative, Jarrod Flynn, was the club's major speaker at the meeting.
The gathering was told that the Cancer Council obtains no funding from governments and thus is free to advocate vigorously and without fear or favour.
At present 95 percent of their funds come from the public and five percent from interest payments.
Jarrod provided insights into some of the major cancer risks evident in our community and the means of early detection if not prevention.
Skin cancer remains a major risk in Australia even though the 'slip, slop slap' campaign has made a significant difference over the years.
Bowel cancer is a prominent risk for senior Australians such as Probus members and regular testing provides a means of reducing the incidence of it and its consequences.
Donations and bequests are a major means of community support for the council.
The 10-minute speaker was John Collins who showed a video of the recent Probus Club trip to Port Macquarie.
The guest speaker for the forthcoming meeting on Friday, September 8 will be the Principal of Budawang School, Kathryn McCrorey.
The school is for children with moderate to severe intellectual disability.
New school buildings at Milton are nearing completion, and the facility should be opening soon.
The 10-minute Speaker in September will be Margaret Reeves who will provide information about the Ulladulla Lions Club Preloved Bookshop.
The bookshop has a ten-year anniversary and has had some very interesting, donated books over the decade.
There will not be any major speaker at the monthly meeting on Friday, October 13, in lieu of the proposed talent show "Probus' Got Talent" which has seven acts but there is scope for more participants.
The club is planning a visit to the Nan Tien temple on September 27 September via carpooling.
A South Pacific cruise is booked and paid for, departing in late October.
Sue Brennen has started planning for car time trial in November.
A Christmas luncheon is planned in December with the likely venue being the Dunn Lewis Centre.
Richard Purves has commenced planning for a major tour for April 2024 to Orange and Mayeld Gardens.
The next club barbecue in on September 22 at Milton Valley Sea Change Holiday Park.
On October 27 a barbecue will be at Ulladulla Rotary Park, Princes Highway.
Recent visitors to the club at the August meeting include Judith Rourke, Bonita Frank, and Peter Cass. Peter has since become a member.
For details of each of the events, and meetings which are held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club upstairs meeting room [9.30 am second Friday of each month], please contact the club by email at ulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
