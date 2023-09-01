The Ulladulla Dockers need to be at their brilliant best tomorrow [Saturday, September 2] if they are to make the South Coast AFL men's division two grand final.
A disappointing Dockers suffered a suffered a 13.3.81 to 6.7.43 loss to the Wollongong Bulldogs last weekend.
The Bulldogs, thanks to the win, marched straight into the Saturday, September 9 North Dalton Park grand final.
The Dockers, tomorrow, now plays the Bay and Basin Bombers, at the Ulladulla Sports Park from 12pm, for the right to play the Bulldogs in the grand final.
The Bombers, after beating the Bomaderry Tigers 10-6.66 to 2.4.16 last weekend go into tomorrow's match full of confidence.
Scott Proctor, Lyndon Snelling, Troy Cole, Jasper Meyer, Finn Wilson and Tim Allen were named best on ground last weekend for the Bombers - they will have to repeat their efforts tomorrow.
Snelling, who kicked four goals last weekend, looms as an attacking danger that the Dockers will have to shut down.
Matthew Graham, who kicked three major scores last weekend, is one of the Docker's key attacking weapons.
Ben Clough, Dayne Ewings, Brayden Atkins, James Hancock and Ben Shephard all need to stand tall for the Dockers.
