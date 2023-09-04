The Milton Ulladulla Orchid Club's Spring Show promises to be full of colour and life.
The club's spring show will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 9am to 4pm and Sunday, September 10 from 9am to 2pm.
The show will be downstairs in the Civic Centre, Princes Highway Ulladulla.
"Our show will be bursting with colour and beautiful fragrances from the native orchids as well as many other varieties to see," orchid club spokesperson Marilyn Higgins said.
On both days there will be orchids and posies for sale, along with an orchid visual photographic display.
Mrs Higgins said there would be "very interesting and informative potting displays" held at the event.
Lucky door prizes and a raffle of flowering orchids will also be run.
Entry cost is $2 and children get in for free.
Mrs Higgins has been a member of the group for 18-years and got involved because her orchids were not doing well and she needed help.
"I went to a meeting to try and find out what I was doing wrong and everyone was really welcoming, happy to help and give advice," she said.
Mrs Higgins said the group is still a "really friendly and welcoming one".
People, at the show, can also learn more about joining the group.
