Lagom Bakery had the pleasure of hosting a tour and talk recently as part of Holiday Haven Burrill Lake's first Seniors Festival.
The team from the well-known Burrill Lake bakery were joined by 17 guests and tourist park manager Kirra Dowling for an intimate insight and behind-the-scenes view.
Questions and discussion revolved around the award-winning fruit loaf, the science of sourdough, the return to traditional food production methods and the health benefits of eating this way.
"It's nice to see the return and rise of loaves that taste like those of their childhood," one attendee said
The group laughed about how argument over who gets the crusty ends still remains.
The bakery guests snacked on croissants, pain au choc, carrot cake and sliced fruit loaf, then ventured on a tour through the baking and pastry rooms.
