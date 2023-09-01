An excellent field of 56 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single-stroke event this week.
In a close game, Graeme Sullivan won the day with 25 net.
A four-way countback was needed to decide the top placings with second place going to Danny Fleming.
Third place went to Don Crotty while fourth place was awarded to Ian Reed, who all scored 25.
This event was the final round of the Eclectic which had been run over 18 rounds of golf, with the overall winner being George Dennis, scoring 14.03.
Second place went to Leonard Astill on 14.95, and third place went to Simon Richmond on 15.08.
Nearest the pins were awarded to David Adams on the second, Graeme Sullivan on the sixth, and Ross Chapman on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores up to net 30 on a count-back.
The wildcard of eight balls was not won, so will jackpot to 10 balls next week, [September 6] when golfers will play a stableford event for the monthly medal.
