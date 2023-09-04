THE Ulladulla Dockers versus Bay and Basin Bombers match will go down as one of the best encounters of the South Coast AFL men's division two season.
The two teams played in the preliminary final on Saturday at the Ulladulla Sports Park and a place in the grand final awaited the winner.
After a few nervous moments, the Dockers finished with a 6.10.46 to 5.3.33 victory.
A strong first quarters by the Bombers would have had the Dockers worried.
The visitors, at the end of the first quarter, would have been high on confidence after a 2.0.12 to 0.4.4 effort.
Ulladulla, to blunt the Bombers' confidence, needed to make a statement in the second quarter.
A 2.3.15 to 0.0.0 second quarter meant the home-side went into the major break with a seven-point lead.
Only a few points separated the sides in the last two quarters with the Dockers hanging on to win.
Matthew Thompson and Ben Clough, with two each, led the way for the Dockers in the goal-kicking department.
The Dockers this Saturday [September 9] at North Dalton Park will play the Wollongong Bulldogs in the grand final - the match starts at 9.30am.
