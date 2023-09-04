The Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's August theme for its print competition was 'Urban Life', which included the usual open category section.
June Anderson travelled from Sydney to judge the club's print entries and present merit/credit awards.
June's involvement in the visual arts profession spans over 40 years with a particular focus driven by her fascination with all things in the natural world.
June's website Nature of Photography can be found at https://www.natureofphotography.com.au/index.html.
The theme image of the month winner went to John Curotta for the image titled 'The Brasserie'.
The image of the month, for the club's open category, went to Dawn Woods for the image titled 'Little Black Cormorant.
The theme for our September digital image competition is 'Capturing the Moment' with entries due on September 11.
The next club meeting, to be held on September 11 and will be a learning evening titled 'Let's Talk'.
The focus of the evening will be to share images in a non-competitive, supportive, friendly environment with club members talking about our images and asking questions of each other.
The meeting will provide an opportunity to think about and analyse the strengths and shortcomings of the photos presented.
Prospective new members interested in attending this meeting will get a sense of members' friendly supportive approach to photography.
If you plan to attend, please contact the Club via email: miltonulladullacc@gmail.com.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month [6.30pm] with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
Meetings are held at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome.
Go to http://www.miltonulladullacameraclub.asn.au for more information.
