Herbie Chee is not the type of person to let disappointment stand in the way of achieving his goals on the tennis court.
An eye-catching run of tournament successes on the masters' circuit [80-years and over section] would have guaranteed him a spot in the Australian side to contest the ITF World Championships in October being held in Majorca, Spain.
"However, Tennis Australia could not find three other Australian players to represent Australia in the 80 and over section," Herbie, a well-known doctor, said.
Undeterred, Herbie still plans to play overseas.
"I will play in two tournaments in Majorca [from September 29 to October 22] as an individual - the main one being the world championships," he said.
The Milton Ulladulla Districts Tennis Association member said winning and success do not come by accident.
"With a positive attitude, commitment, faith and belief - you can compete at your very best," he said.
His strong run of form started in October 2022.
As an unseeded player, he won the singles and doubles in the NSW State titles, in his age group, beating the number one, two and third seeds in the process.
"Since then I have won matches in four states," he said.
His list of victories includes NSW singles and doubles, ACT singles and doubles, Kooyong doubles and Gold Coast singles.
Last month [August] he won the singles and two doubles events in a tournament in Forster and then backed up to win two doubles events in Batemans Bay.
Herbie said he has had some special victories with his local partner Geoff Cook.
His recent results mean Herbie is rocketing up the rankings.
"Tennis Seniors Australia have just released the Australian rankings - I am now ranked number one in doubles and number two in singles," he said.
"On the International Tennis Masters' world rankings, I am now ranked number eight in doubles and number 16 in singles in the world."
Herbie, as a doctor, moved to the area in 1971 to practice as a solo general practitioner
"I am still working and playing tennis," he said.
He now only works two mornings a week - giving him more time to play tennis
In 2007 he was made a Life Member of the Milton Ulladulla Districts Tennis Association.
