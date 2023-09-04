A special moment is how the members of the Mollymook VIEW Club describe their recent event.
The meeting was special occasion for members and their guests.
The club celebrated its 42 birthday with the cutting and sharing a birthday cake and the occasion was marked by the attendance of State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler and Shoalhaven City Councillor Gillian Boyd.
Club members and guests were treated to the wonderful entertainment of the Ukerdullas.
The raffle was also very popular with some lucky members and guests winning gifts and vouchers donated by local businesses and members.
VIEW Club supports the Smith Family charity "Learning for Life" Students program which helps disadvantaged school children.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information, please contact President Sue on 0418 400 864.
The next meeting will be on Monday September 11. Please phone Helen by midday Thursday September 7 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
The next social outing will be on Thursday September 21 please let Judi know at the next meeting that they will be present.
