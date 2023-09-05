The word celebration is the best way to sum up what has been happening at Ulladulla Public School for the last few weeks
Kindergarten 101 days
The kindergarten students celebrated 101 days of school recently and the students had a great day dressing up as 101 Dalmatians playing games and doing fun activities.
Junior athletics carnival
The infants athletics carnival was held recently and a fun time was had by all.
Science week
Some Ulladulla High School students came to the school to help the students celebrate Science Week.
The high school students had fun with the Ulladulla Public students showing them some science experiments.
Book Week fun
Everyone at Ulladulla Public had fun with the Book Week dress up - including teachers and students. Lots of effort was put into the Book Week characters.
Canberra visit
The year five students had a full day at Canberra, visiting the old and new Parliament Houses, the War Memorial and foreign embassies.
National Tree day
The Environment Council Team has the wonderful privilege of participating in a National Tree event at Dolphin Point. The students helped plant a staggering 400 plus native trees along the foreshore. The students were honoured to play a role in protecting his important piece of the environment. Thanks to Shoalhaven City Council and Endeavour Energy for supplying the sausage sizzle at the end.
Boys PSSA basketball
Congratulations to the Ulladulla Public School Boys PSSA basketball for their outstanding performance in round four of the knockout competition against Merimbula Public. Ulladulla lost 45-36 but showed resilience and team work - their efforts were commendable. Thanks to the Parents and Citizen for supplying the stunning uniforms and to Kayla C for her amazing team. Everyone at Ulladulla Public is proud of the team.
