The Lions Club acquired the site for the new Den in 2018 - and the first sod was turned in 2019. The club was homeless for nearly six years until the Dunn Lewis Centre offered the volunteers site which was completed to lock up in 2021. The site is at the rear of their facility. After six years without a storage facility it was a major achievement. The old den was demolished/acquired by the RTA for the construction of the new bridge over Burrill Lake.