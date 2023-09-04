Brian Thompson is the perfect person to ask about the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's achievements.
The club has been in existence for 60-years and over the past six decades has achieved many things.
Mr Thompson said crucially all the club's achievements have been aimed at helping the community.
A celebration, given what has been achieved over the past 60-years, is needed and celebrate they will.
The group's anniversary event will be held this Saturday [September 9] at the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club.
Mr Thompson is looking forward to celebrating the club's many achievements.
"We [the Lions Club] have been involved in a whole heap of things and so yes there is much to celebrate," he said.
The club's list of successes over the past 60 years is long and impressive - the list includes:
Lions club members turned the park "from a bushy lake foreshore: into an outstanding recreation area by providing barbecues, a major shelter shed, smaller shelter sheds, paths, fishing platforms and children's playground. Shoalhaven City Council had dredged the lake and dumped the sand on the reserve. It was then used as a tip to dump soil, putting a surface which was gradually grassed.
Born out of a club evaluation and community review, the foundation was founded in 2012. A community needs assessment was conducted and formalised in 2013 and launched at the Lions' 50th Anniversary of Charter Dinner in 2013. It is thought to be the only formal organisation which incorporates Lions, Rotary and Apex. Its achievements in the building of Jindelara Cottage are about to be surpassed by the building of an additional disability residence adjoining the existing cottage.
The bookshop was formed and launched at the 50th Anniversary of Charter Dinner in September 2013 and has since been duplicated throughout Australia. The bookshop has raised close to $1 million to assist the Lions foundation in the construction of both stages of Jindelara. Jindelara Cottage construction commenced in 2015 and completed in 2018.
The Lions Club acquired the site for the new Den in 2018 - and the first sod was turned in 2019. The club was homeless for nearly six years until the Dunn Lewis Centre offered the volunteers site which was completed to lock up in 2021. The site is at the rear of their facility. After six years without a storage facility it was a major achievement. The old den was demolished/acquired by the RTA for the construction of the new bridge over Burrill Lake.
In 2015 Ulladulla Milton Lions Club members went out to the Central West and provided relief to drought-affected areas. Additionally, the club hosted the entire Manildra Public School for a seaside holiday.
The Currowan Bushfire permitted the club to demonstrate it was a leader amongst service clubs in the Milton Ulladulla area. The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club provided instant grants to persons who lost homes or had them badly damaged by the fires. Volunteers manned the catering centre at both Milton Showground and the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
In 2015 the group chartered a new club at Shellharbour - unfortunately, it did not survive.
The club hosted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017 who announced a huge Federal Government Grant to build Jindelara. The former Premier for NSW Dominic Perrottet also visited to see the current development and noted the unique way we acquired land.
The Leo Club and the Lions Club have a campaign to raise money for the community bus to permit day centre clients to go on excursions. The bus was removed by the Illawarra Health Service, so the money collected within the community was gifted to another community.
The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club completely renovated the day centre at the hospital over several months in 2009. The costs were borne by the Lions Club. Unfortunately, when the pandemic hit, the hospital changed the use of the facility and the day centre was discontinued.
The late Allan McDonald (known as Mr. Lions) was the club's first District Governor in 2013 - 2014 and the group also conducted the District Convention in 2013 which are other notable achievements
Mr Thompson, going on the strength of the last 60-years, said the club has a good future.
He said the club always needed new members.
We asked what Mr Thompson would say to get more Lions Club members?
"I would say 'I am with the Lions Club and we are a community service organisation that does a lot of things around the district - would you be interested in having a look'," was the way Mr Thompson said he would approach potential new members.
Mr Thompson said the club had an impressive membership of 71 people
"If things go well at our 60th anniversary event, we might get a few more people with us," he said.
To find out more email - ulladullamiltonlionsclub.au@gmail.com
Mr Thompson has been a member of the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club for just over 20-years
The late Mr McDonald approached Mr Thompson about joining the club.
"Next thing I am involved and three months later I was on the club's board," he said.
Mr Thompson and his wife Dell had just arrived in town some 20-years-ago and thought joining the Lions Club was a good way to support the community.
He only knew the basics about what the Lions Club was about as his community service role in the Pennant Hills area was with sports clubs [tennis and football].
"I have always had a bit of a humanitarian heart - you might say," he said.
Mr Thompson has enjoyed being a member of the vibrant Lions Club.
"I have made a lot of friends," he said.
He has been president on four occasions and held various roles over the years - including being membership chairman.
"Most definitely being involved in the Lions Club gives me something to look forward to," he said
Mr Thompson also helped set up the Lions Foundation which helped establish Jindelara Cottage.
Keep an eye out for an announcement of the next stage of Jindelara Cottage - exciting times to come.
