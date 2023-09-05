The Milton District Branch of the CWA is joining a statewide call for urgent improvements to diagnosis and treatment related to neurodiverse conditions.
The NSW CWA is using its annual awareness week campaign to highlight the issue of neurodiversity and neurodivergent conditions, with a particular emphasis on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder [ADHD] and the growing number of adult women who are being diagnosed with the condition.
The campaign will run from now until Saturday, September 9, focused on increasing awareness around neurodiversity and neurodivergent conditions [which includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia and Tourette syndrome].
The CWA is calling for urgent changes to improve diagnosis and treatment options around ADHD, with rural, regional and remote NSW residents particularly impacted.
As part of CWA of NSW Awareness Week, the Milton District Branch will set up a small display in the Milton CWA Hall at 55 Wason Street Milton.
Milton District Branch's Jenny Coulston said the issue of neurodiversity was raised at the CWA of NSW's annual State Conference in Bathurst in May.A motion was supported at the conference asking "governments to investigate ways to reduce the costs of diagnosing and treating adult (ADHD)", with a number of branch members relating their own experiences of recent diagnosis and the challenges they had encountered.
"With an increase in the number of adults, many of them women, who are being diagnosed with, or seeking diagnosis, for ADHD, demand is currently exceeding the services available," Mrs Coulston said.
"Costs for diagnosis are rising, medication supplies are periodically stretched, and out-of-pocket treatment costs are putting pressure on household budgets.
"Rural and regional residents are really feeling this impact, with their options often fewer than those in our major cities."
This year, the CWA of NSW is partnering with the Australian ADHD Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to providing help and support to people living with or supporting someone with ADHD, and ultimately "working to make the lives of people with ADHD easier and simpler".
The ADHD Foundation has reported a spike in demand for their services from 35- to 50-year-olds, many of them women, which was putting additional pressure on the health system, with people struggling to obtain a diagnosis in the first place and certain types of medication at times in short supply.
During this year's campaign, the CWA of NSW is calling for:
"This Awareness Week we want to highlight these issues and urge governments at all levels to look at how we can better support those with neurodivergent conditions," Mrs Coulston said.
"We also want to raise awareness in our communities about what neurodiversity is, the many people who live with neurodivergent conditions, and through greater awareness, build understanding of difference, and be more accepting of those differences."
