COPIES of a soon-to-be-released book featuring the lives and experiences of local shopkeepers will sell quickly.
Members of the Milton Ulladulla Family History Society have just finished their latest book - 'A History of Shopkeepers and their Families of the Milton-Ulladulla Area'.
The book features many stories, facts, photos and much more about the lives of the many shopkeepers who lived and worked in the area.
Local residents will no doubt remember some of the characters, identities and shops that appear in the book.
Many family history society members and supporters contributed to the book, while Julie Gullan was its editor.
The editor says much effort went into researching and compiling the book.
"The Milton Ulladulla Family History Society has been researching and collating information over the past four years to produce this upcoming book," Mrs Gullan said.
"The project was first suggested by our president, John Sparks. At the time we were producing the book 'Timber Workers and their Families of Milton-Ulladulla District'.
"John thought it was time for a history of our district shopkeepers to be researched and a book produced."
People, people and people make this book so special.
"The book brings alive the early pioneers of our district from European settlement. The photographs and newspaper articles are amazing as they tell and show us information on our local history," Mrs Gullan said.
"It has been a massive achievement and we are all very proud of this book."
The reader is given a look at what it was like for the early shopkeepers.
"The Butson family of Burrill Lake story is interesting as it shows how they started out in what we would call today a slab hut, however, this was their kiosk," Mrs Gullan said.
"To see listed many of the owners and licensees of the Star and Commercial Hotels and to think you can still walk into those buildings today and see where they worked is wonderful."
COVID-19 put the book behind schedule.
"Due to COVID-19 we had to take time out, so in the last 18 months a very concentrated effort has took place," Mrs Gullan said.
"There have been up to 14 members on our team over the past couple of years - all have given many hours of their time researching, interviewing, editing, design and proofing."
The book will be printed by Ulladulla Printing and Signage in October/November.
It will be launched on Friday December 1 at 2pm in the lower level of the Ulladulla Civic Centre - it's the area outside of our Family History Society's room.
"Our book will be on sale from that date forward, however, orders are being taken," Mrs Gullan said.
If anyone would like to pre-purchase a book they can contact the group's secretary via email - mufhsinc@gmail.com or alternatively drop into the group's room and place your order with our friendly volunteer staff on Monday, Wednesday or Saturday.
Group members are there from 10am until 2pm except Saturday which is from 9.30am until 1.30pm.
"Our volunteers are always ready to help any visitors or members with their family history research," Mrs Gullan said.
"We have many computers set up for research as well as an extensive database of our library books, microfiche and more.
"If anyone wishes to join our friendly happy group please pop down and meet us and we will give you an application form."
The form and more information are at www.mufhsi.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.