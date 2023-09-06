Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Captain Australia's BIG LAP hits the Shoalhaven

By Damian McGill
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Australia with Sophie - one of his fans.
Captain Australia with Sophie - one of his fans.

People of all ages are drawn to Captain Australia [Simon Harvey].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.