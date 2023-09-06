People of all ages are drawn to Captain Australia [Simon Harvey].
The good Captain is currently walking around Australia to raise money for The Kids Cancer Project and today [Wednesday, September 6] he left the Ulladulla area.
However, there was a brief meet and greet session at the Ulladulla Civic Centre before he left to continue 'Captain Australia's BIG LAP'.
A group of children from a nearby childcare centre wanted to see and farewell the Captain, as did a few adults.
The approachable Captain Australia just likes sharing his journey with others.
He has heard many "profound" stories" during his walk including ones in the Shoalhaven.
"There are people who really benefit from it [meeting and talking to him]. They come up and they are weeping - they are people with a shared struggle," the cancer survivor said.
He talks about seeing people who were once "utterly lost" then being joyful again - all after a bit of his time.
His trek started on July 16 from King George Square, Brisbane and he estimates that 'Captain Australia's BIG LAP' will take 730 days to complete and he will cover 15,000km.
Some would say only a mad person would take on such a trek.
Are you mad - Captain?
"As a person given to science and logic and as a person who tries to be as unbiased as possible I cannot refute you and say I am definitely not [mad]," the Captain said after a short laugh.
"However, I believe I am completely sane."
One of the highlights of his Shoalhaven stopover was being taken by Uncle Phil, representing the Yuin Nation, to a sacred site out in the bush for a welcome and smoke ceremony, which he described as a privilege.
"One hundred percent I felt privileged. It was like being taken into someone's church," he said
He said getting to share Uncle Phil's culture was beautiful.
"He gave me a welcome in the language of his people, he sang in the language of his people which said 'you are protected by my ancestors' - it was beautiful.
"We then sat around a fire solving the world's problems."
A more public welcoming took place yesterday [Tuesday] in Milton
His latest adventure stems from his first epic walk.
The Captain on December 26, 2021, started his Big Walk to 'Give Cancer the Boot', which saw him walk from Brisbane to Melbourne - he stopped in the Milton/Ulladulla area on that occasion as well.
"The first walk I did was a profound gesture of healing - I was completely broken after my fight with stage four cancer. I just could not come back but I tried, tried and I tried - nothing worked," he said.
He had stage four cancer and was given six months to live - that was seven-and-half years ago.
"I am proof positive that you can come through darkness," he said.
"My life was broken but I am proof positive a broken life can be fixed.
"I just want to do something worthwhile and righteous with the extra time that I have got."
He resolved to "build a little hope" by taking on a big pilgrimage that he could heal himself.
"Then when I turned that to service to help a charity [The Kids Cancer Project] it amplified every aspect of that," he said.
He hopes people will make donations to The Kids Cancer Project - go to https://www.facebook.com/CapsBIGLAP or here to donate and learn more about the walk
People on this walk smother the Captain with kindness which he returns.
A woman from South Durras contacted the Captain and offered him some accommodation - just one of the many examples of generosity the cancer crusader has been offered.
The Captain, before he headed off towards South Durras said he was not too happy with his progress.
"There have been a few days where I have been underperforming and there is something going on with one of my the knees," he said.
"I am just going a little slower than I would like - so that communicates to a bit of frustration."
His short-term aim is to get to Bega by September 15 because his family will be coming down from Queensland to see him.
Before he strolled down the highway he left us with a message for people who may have sickness or struggling with life.
"The first to me is if you turn yourself away from your pain to being of service and by finding a way of making things better for all of us you kind of diminish your pain. Your pain becomes less important because you are more in the world," he said
"For me - kindness cures sorrow. So when you are implementing, receiving, sharing or witnessing kindness it makes our world better."
Nice words Captain - stay safe and walk strong.
