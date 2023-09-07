Milton Ulladulla Times
Knitting Nannas support halt to logging in Tallaganda State Forest after Greater Glider death

By Staff Reporters
September 7 2023 - 10:30am
On September 3, the Knitting Nannas for Native Forests inspected den trees which Greater Gliders use as habitats in the Tallaganda State Forest. Picture supplied
Environmental group Knitting Nannas for Native Forests held their third sit-in at Forestry Corporation's Batemans Bay office to support the NSW Environmental Protection Authority's (EPA) immediate Stop Work Order to logging in the Tallaganda State Forest.

