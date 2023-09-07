Volunteers from the Milton Rural Fire Service will be taking part in this year's "Get Ready Campaign".
The group's Get Ready event open day at the Milton Fire Shed will be Saturday September 16 from 10.am to 2pm at 221 Croobyar Road, Milton.
Volunteers will be on hand to give advice on all sorts of bushfire related matters.
Many other RFS units are also taking part in the "Get Ready Campaign".
Go to https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/getreadyweekend to find your nearest Get Ready event and location.
Meanwhile, the Shoalhaven RFS reminds residents that the statutory bush fire danger period has commenced.
This means that all pile burning activities require a permit and you need to be aware of the fire danger ratings, as these may affect the validity of your permit.
Permits are free and will be issued by RFS Fire Permit Officers upon inspection of the area.
Contact our district office Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm on 4424 4424.
