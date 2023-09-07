THE Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Ladies League Tag team will be putting the "to win a grand final you need to lose one first" theory to the test this Sunday [September 10].
The Bulldogs play Jamberoo in the Ladies League Tag Division One grand final from 12.30pm at Bill Andriske Oval, Mollymook.
Coach Cody Roach said most of the team played in and had lost the grand final last season - they don't want to experience the same heartbreak this season.
He has full confidence that his team will get the job done.
"We had a great training run on Tuesday night and have another one tonight [Thursday]," he said.
"I have been impressed with their attitude and their excitement about playing in the grand final."
The Bulldogs will be sticking to the formula that got them a spot in the grand final.
"The team is strong in defence with their tagging and our attack flows off that," he said.
"In attack, we have some unpredictability about us."
Coach Roach said they had a great deal of respect for their opponents.
However, they know what it takes to beat them.
"We played them a few weeks ago and won 18-16," he said.
The Bulldogs do have several strike players in their team.
The coach, however, said they need to play as a team and not rely on the efforts of a few individuals.
"I want them to enjoy the experience of playing in a grand final - they know what needs to be done," the coach said.
He added in a grand final no team can be classed as being the favourites.
"Anyone can win on the day," he said.
Meanwhile, two other grand finals will be decided on Sunday.
The Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will play the Warilla Lake South Gorillas in the Ladies League Tag Division Two grand final at 11am and St Georges Basin Dragons play the Stingrays of Shellharbour in the Regan Cup Third Grade premiership decider at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.