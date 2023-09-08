THE pending South Coast AFL Division Two grand final between the Ulladulla Dockers and the Wollongong Bulldogs promises to be a classic.
The Dockers tomorrow [Saturday, September 9] at North Dalton Park will play the Wollongong Bulldogs in the grand final - the match starts at 9.30am.
Not much has separated the two teams this season and the most recent result suggests the Bulldogs go into the match as slight favourites.
Read More:
The teams have played three times this season with the Wollongong-based side winning two of the three encounters.
A disappointed Dockers suffered a 13.3.81 to 6.7.43 loss to the Bulldogs in their last encounter which was the qualifying final.
Dockers' co-captain Jimmy Hancock said they want to make amends and square things up.
"We know what we need to do to win and we want to settle the score," Hancock said.
He said the Bulldogs were a young and fit side who liked to run the ball.
"We need to shut that run down and be physical," the co-captain said.
"The boys are pumped and this is a massive game - we can't wait."
Hancock, who covers the fullback role, has won two premierships with the Dockers.
He will be describing what winning a grand final is like and will no doubt have his players fired up to win.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, with the win in the qualifying final against the Dockers, advanced straight into the grand final.
The Dockers, on the other hand, had a sudden-death final against the Bay and Basin Bombers last Saturday at the Nowra Showground.
After a few nervous moments, the Dockers finished with a 6.10.46 to 5.3.33 victory - setting up a rematch in the grand final with the Bulldogs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.