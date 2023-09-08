TWO Ulladulla High School staff members have been awarded for their excellence and achievements.
Toni Williams and Shelley Young had their efforts acknowledged for their outstanding achievements, resilience and contribution to public education at the recent NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence.
They were among 165 award recipients at a recent awards ceremony at Sydney Town Hall, celebrating the best of public schooling, outstanding achievement of individuals and breakthrough school initiatives around literacy, numeracy, science, student wellbeing and community partnerships.
Here more details about the two local winners:
Toni Williams
Toni Williams received a Minister's Award for Excellence in Teaching. Toni has been an exceptional teacher leader for more than 25 years, with her ability to enliven not only her syllabus of PDHPE, but also to explicitly teach to the strengths of her students. Toni has been instrumental in revolutionising the active participation of our students, through an innovative change in weekly sport showing significant improvements for all students.
Shelley Young
Shelley Young received a Secretary's Award for Excellent Service. In her role as a School Administration Officer, Shelley has undeniably supported the wellbeing and learning achievements of students, with the support of students with disabilities. Shelley has also been responsible for the creation, coordination and publication of the school's weekly 'Summit Times' - a vital part of school operations that builds trust and community.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said she was delighted to highlight the incredible achievements of the public system's outstanding students and teachers.
"These awards are a great opportunity to call out the fabulous educators, who every day are making a difference in the lives of children, and the inspiring students demonstrating academic, cultural, sporting and leadership excellence," she said.
Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar said the awards were a great opportunity to recognise outstanding initiatives and staff that were driving improvements across public schools.
Public Education Foundation chief executive officer David Riordan said public education was the cornerstone of the future of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.