Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence for Ulladulla High staff members

September 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Williams and Shelley Young receive their awards. Picture supplied
Toni Williams and Shelley Young receive their awards. Picture supplied

TWO Ulladulla High School staff members have been awarded for their excellence and achievements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.