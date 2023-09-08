Footy club and community rally behind Dane

THE Milton Ulladulla Football Club is one of many groups supporting Dane Garnon.
Dane, a small business owner and long-time Panther [Milton Football Club], was airlifted to RPA hospital recently, where he is currently on life support and in an induced coma.
He contracted pneumonia, which resulted in toxic shock syndrome.
The football club is fundraising money to help Dane with medical bills and any ongoing costs during his recovery.
This Sunday, September 10 from 5pm, the Panthers, at the Milton Ulladulla Ex-Servos Club will be selling tickets in a meat raffle with the proceeds going to help Dane.
A Go Fund Me Page has also been set up to assist Dane.
"Dane Garnon, owner of Tribe Fitness Studio Ulladulla, has helped countless people over the years..... and now Dane needs our help," the Go Fund Me page explains.
Go here https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-dane-garnon to contribute.
