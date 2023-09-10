An excellent field of 54 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event recently for the Monthly Medal.
The medal was won by Chris Lamb with a score of 22 points, while Ken Venables was awarded second place with 21 points in a countback from third-placed Ross Milne.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Tanzi Lea on the second, Chris Lamb on the third, Chris Hole on the sixth, and Don Crotty on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16 on a countback.
The wildcard of 10 balls was a popular win to John Price and will revert back to two balls the week [September 13] when golfers will play a stroke event for the first of three rounds for the Beachside Championships.
Golfers would like to wish club life member, Mick Thompson a wonderful 95th birthday for today Monday, September 11.
