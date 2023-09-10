Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Beachside Veteran golf results

Updated September 11 2023 - 11:43am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cliff Workman congratulates Eclectic Winner George Dennis. Picture supplied
Cliff Workman congratulates Eclectic Winner George Dennis. Picture supplied

An excellent field of 54 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event recently for the Monthly Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.