Students at Ulladulla Public School are among National Threatened Species Day awards winners.
Shoalhaven City Council, each year, hosts a National Threatened Species Day art competition and the winners were recently announced.
Ulladulla Public School, in the Years K - 2, section won an award for their powerful owl poster.
Their effort was one of many outstanding designs received by council.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Councillor Amanda Findley, said the artworks were a powerful display of our future generation's talent and compassion.
"We know our school community always delivers beautiful art, but this year's entries have been absolutely next level," said Cr Findley.
"The way our children can convey a message of understanding and hope in a creative fashion is truly inspiring.
"Class entries also show a deep commitment from teachers who have gone to great lengths to inspire and encourage their pupils."
Entries were both individual and from classes, with children encouraged to be creative and provide a summary of what they, or their class, had learnt about the species chosen.
Winners were divided into three categories based on age.
The winners are:
Years 5 -6
Amelia from Nowra Christian School - Glossy black-cockatoo sculpture
Flynn from Nowra Christian School - Great white shark diorama box
Callala Public School - Future mechanical species
Years 3 - 4
Sid from St Michaels - Quall and goanna canvas painting
St. Michaels - Eastern curlew sculpture
Vincentia Public School - painted surfboards
Callala Public School - medium on cardboard
Years K - 2
Archer from Callala Public School - Orange-bellied parrot on cardboard
Spencer from Callala Public School - Gang-gang cockatoo on cardboard
Ulladulla Public School - Powerful owl poster
Winners receive a range of prizes, from Shoalhaven Zoo tickets to book packs for participating schools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.