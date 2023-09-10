Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council's threatened species artwork winners

Updated September 11 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Ulladulla Public School, in the Years K - 2, section won an award for their powerful owl poster. Picture supplied
Students at Ulladulla Public School are among National Threatened Species Day awards winners.

