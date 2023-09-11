There is just something wholesome about watching a group of volunteers getting their hands dirty to help an emerging community group grow - in more ways than one.
Growing Together is small-scale, local food production in the form of market gardens, which provides community outreach through volunteering, educational events and workshops.
Growing Together only started in March and volunteers, for about three months, have been turning up regularly to work on the group's plot next to the Milton Showground.
Kiran Charles, who brought the idea to the Shoalhaven, said there were many things they wanted to achieve.
"We are trying to do a lot of things at once. So there is social connection from a community garden and we are also trying to create great employment opportunities for youth in the area later on," he said.
Once they are really up and running, profits from the sales of the produce will support the youth-related opportunities Kiran mentioned
"It's run like a not-for-profit social enterprise," Kiran said.
The response has been good.
"Every day we get new volunteers coming - there has been lots of enthusiasm," Kiran said
They already had expansion plans.
The group put in for a grant recently and they want to establish another garden in Woodstock.
"We hope to have these gardens pop up in different plots around town - even suburban plots - small backyards," Kiran said.
"As a group want to expand by about two plots a year.
"We are always open to more volunteers and if people have land they think is suitable they can reach out to us as well.
"In particular, we are looking for those who can't work their own land and basically we will come in and help them and provide them with food in exchange for the land."
He indicated that they had a plot in Ulladulla lined up but added it was not yet confirmed.
"We want to open them up [the gardens] from Manyana down to Bawley Point over the next five to six years until we reach about 10 to 12 plots," he said
He said they also want to get local schools involved in the project.
Kiran has been leading the group and they adopted a model introduced by Farm It Forward in the Blue Mountain.
"We had a lot of help from them to set this up - they shared their plan and model with us," he said.
Growing Together has great potential to help the community.
"If there is a natural disaster and communities get cut off and the food source is gone then this creates a buffer against that as well," he said about how the gardens could help community resilience
The volunteers and organisation are just heading into their first growing season.
Some lettuce was just about the be planted and Kiran pointed out a number of other items they were growing
"We have got some cabbage in that one, potatoes in that one and zucchini over there," Kiran said while pointing to the various parts of the plot
Kiran wants to break down barriers that prevent people from having access to locally-grown nutritious food.
Go to https://www.growingtogether.au/ or the various socials - Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GrowingTogetherSouthCoast and Instagram to out more.
