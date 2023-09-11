"A great day" and "great success' is what people are saying about the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's recent 60th-anniversary event.
About 120 people attended the anniversary event which was held on Saturday [September 9] at the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club.
Highlights included the many friends and acquaintances who were reunited after a long time apart, along with the fantastic array of representatives from many of the community groups and schools who attended.
In general lots of fun was had by all.
The auctions and raffles were also among the highlights.
Time absolutely flew by - a sign that people had a great time.
The club also made sure its tradition of supporting good causes continued.
A total of $40,000 was handed over to Lions Ulladulla District Community Foundation, which looks after the Jindelara project as part of $51,000 which was distributed amongst the various community groups.
Club president Geoffrey Farrow said the event summed up what the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club was all about.
"If I were to mention anything about our Lions Club, it is that we always have a lot of fun together. it is always a team effort too, while serving this wonderful community," he said.
