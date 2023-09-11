THE glue that sticks members of the Red Cross Emergency Services Milton/Ulladulla team together is the desire to help people.
Barbara Meads and Wendy Boyes are the latest members of this vibrant group - both want to help people [near and far] in a time of need.
Members of the group, with Joycelyn Bowles as the local team leader, provide assistance in all sorts of emergency situations including bushfires locally and floods in areas like Northern and Central NSW.
Barbara is reasonably new to the area, after moving down from Sydney, and felt that joining the emergency assistance group was a good way to get involved with the community.
"I wanted to get to know my community, help my community and get involved with it," Barbara said when asked why she now volunteers for the group.
Wendy, who retired three years ago, was looking to do something that kept her busy and involved in the community.
Wendy's main aim is to be in a position to help people. She was also in the area during the Black Summer crisis and knows the valuable role volunteers play.
"Hopefully I can help someone and point them in the right direction - just to be there for them," Wendy said about her volunteer role.
Barbara, likewise, wants to help people and offer them care and kindness.
"I think that gives them hope when they see that people do care," Barbara added.
While they are keen to help - both are happy if there is no need for them to face an emergency situation.
Their family and friends are supportive of their volunteer roles.
Both Wendy and Barbara are getting good advice and direction from Red Cross Team Leader Emergency Services Milton/Ulladulla Joycelyn Bowles.
Joycelyn said their group would meet at least six times per year for planning purposes.
"We are all about preparedness and helping the community getting prepared in the case of an emergency," Joycelyn said.
The group does talk about deployments to other areas.
"Our community might not suffer a bushfire but other communities might," Joycelyn said.
"So we are always of the belief that if we are not suffering we could help someone else."
The local Red Cross Emergency Services team has a membership of around 24 people and Joycelyn said they would always welcome more volunteers.
"It's a very good group with wonderful people," Joycelyn said.
Go to https://www.redcross.org.au/volunteer/ to learn more.
The Red Cross volunteers will also be present at the Lake Conjola and Bawley Point's RFS Get Prepared events, along with the Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven's community expo on Friday, October 13 at the Dunn and Lewis Centre.
Such events are perfect ways to speak to the volunteers and find out more about the group.
