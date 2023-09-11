Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club is anticipating a busy summer season on the local beaches.
Club Captain, Adam Woodward said with the predicted hot weather they expected big crowds of locals and visitors heading to the beach for a swim.
"We have just completed the club's annual gear inspection and it is so important that all equipment is fully working when needed," he said.
Hundreds of items from bandages in the first aid kit, rescue tubes and boards, radios, jet skis, and ATV [all-terrain vehicle] were inspected.
Preparation for this inspection and beach season is a huge task and the group says Mollymook is the only surf club in Australia that patrols three beaches [Mollymook South, Mollymook North and Narrawallee] during the peak summer period.
Patrols start on Saturday, September 23 and people are urged to swim between the red and yellow flags.
During this period two patrols a day are provided on each beach to ensure swimmers' safety and that is 60 volunteer lifesavers each day.
Club Captain Woodward says that ensuring all the volunteers are up to date with the latest first aid and rescue techniques is also a major task.
"As well as ensuring our volunteer lifesavers are up to date with the latest first aid and rescue techniques, they are also trained to look after and communicate with the beachgoers and importantly show that we care about them," he said.
"The main objective of the lifesavers is prevention - keeping swimmers between the flags and out of the many danger areas along the beach. We want to keep them safe so we don't have to rescue them.
"Each year we notice a change in the beachgoers and many have never been to the beach before and need to be guided and educated to stay safe."
Club Captain Woodward explains that Mollymook Beach is two kilometres long, twice as long as Bondi Beach.
"Our main concern is safety for swimmers between the flags, but from the club's observation /radio tower we also keep an eye out for activities all along the beach," he said.
"When swimmers are seen in danger areas the radio operator advises the patrol who can quickly activate the jet ski, rubber ducky or the ATV, which is a fully equipped rescue service driven by a bronze lifesaver, trained in all aspects of rescue techniques.
"Also we attend rescue situations from Burrill Lake to Lake Conjola, the club is also on call 24/7 to attend rescue situations along the coast. Everything needs to be ready to go, always."
Along the beach and headlands are where most rescues are conducted.
The Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club has a one hundred percent safety record for swimmers between the flags.
