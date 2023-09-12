Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla High School student Ella Whitall get Youth Community Service Award.

Updated September 12 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales, as Patron of The Order of Australia Association NSW Branch, presented Ella with the award for "exceptional service or engagement with their local community, or to Australia in general". Picture supplied
Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales, as Patron of The Order of Australia Association NSW Branch, presented Ella with the award for "exceptional service or engagement with their local community, or to Australia in general". Picture supplied

Ulladulla High School student Ella Whitall now has her Youth Community Service Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.