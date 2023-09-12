Ulladulla High School student Ella Whitall now has her Youth Community Service Award.
Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales, as Patron of The Order of Australia Association NSW Branch, presented Ella with the award for "exceptional service or engagement with their local community, or to Australia in general".
The Ulladulla High student was one of 26 students who participated in an investiture presentation with the Governor recently.
Award recipients also received a trophy and certificate of commendation from the Governor.
Conducted by the Order of Australia Association (NSW) Branch, students across the state were nominated by their school principal as being exemplary community role models before a selection panel determined the final Award recipients.
Service ranges from local initiatives such as education, health, and welfare for disadvantaged or underprivileged communities, to international initiatives in a host of community development activities such as education, health, sanitation, and infrastructure projects.
The award is not for academic or sporting achievements.
Ella's citation reads:
"Ella is elected Captain at Ulladulla High School and an extraordinary leader of many initiatives, within and beyond the school, that have improved the lives of local youth.
She is an ongoing advocate for First Nations students and for rural students through her role as Rural Youth Ambassador and Shoalhaven Youth Advisory Board representative. On the latter, she advocates for better youth services in the southern Shoalhaven, particularly for First Nations youth.
As Rural Youth Ambassador, she works with other youth across NSW, highlighting the need for access to better education facilities and the problems of distance and isolation in times of the pandemic and emergencies such as drought, floods, and bushfires.
Recently she has worked with community leaders to enliven a community event encouraging opportunities for youth to be part of a Voice for Generations Panel, created to engage with the crucial issues facing them, including culture, racism, poverty, education, and health. Ella was determined that discussion should embrace not just local, but youth across the state.
She is an ardent supporter and fundraiser for many other issues - RU OK Day, Save the Bees (sustaining native vegetation), Do it for Dolly Day, Harmony Day, Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC.
Ella is very inclusive, with a strong conviction that all people are treated fairly."
Her ambition to work in health and para-medicine reflects interests gained from earlier experiences as a regular visitor to hospitals.
Order of Australia Association (NSW) Branch Chairman, Jim Mein AM, congratulated Ella saying she is an exemplary community role model.
"Ella is one of 26 high school students recognised today to have selflessly volunteered their time to a wide range of organisations and for many very worthy causes while busily preparing for their Higher School Certificates," Mr Mein said.
"The judges noted that this year's cohort of students demonstrated exceptional community service.
"Ella has contributed beyond the norm and her actions have inspired her fellow students. Ella is a beacon of inspiration for others to follow," he added.
"Ella did not seek recognition for her actions, but we honour her with the highest recognition available to NSW high school students," he said.
The award was initiated by the late Dr John Lincoln AM, in 1992 and was Convened by him until his death in 2011, aged 95.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.