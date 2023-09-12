WELL it appears people still love to read a good book or two.
As part of the Lions Preloved Bookshop's 10-birthday celebration, a guessing competition was held.
People had the chance to guess how many books had been sold over the last 10 years.
Jim Donlan from Dunlop ACT was the winner with a guess of 496, 000, which was pretty close to the mark.
The number of books sold at close of business on September 1 was 496,120.
The bookshop volunteers wish to thank the community for their support over the last 10 years and for all entries in the guessing competition.
A special thank you and appreciation to the local businesses who gave their support and donations of gift vouchers for prizes for the guessing competition.
The guessing competition winners from first to fourth were:
Jim Donlan from Dunlop ACT
Christine Norton from Sussex Inlet
Lindsay Norton from Sussex Inlet and
Jacqui Davis and Martin Beveridge both from the local area.
